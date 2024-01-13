AURORA | An unidentified woman in central Aurora was injured early Saturday after being shot in the arm, police said.

Officers were called to the 15200 block of East Louisiana Drive at about 2:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

“Upon arrival (police) located a woman with a gunshot wound to the forearm,” police said in a social media post. “The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

Police said the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident. There is no threat to the general public.”

No arrest was made, police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.