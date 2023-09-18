AURORA | Police said an unidentified woman was killed after lying down in an Aurora hospital parking lot Sunday morning when she was struck by a car.

Police were called to investigate the death at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of The Medical Center of Aurora, 1501 S. Potomac St.

“The investigation revealed a woman was lying down in a lane of travel when she was run over by a Ford sedan going eastbound through the parking lot,” Police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement.

“The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased on scene,” Longshore said. “The driver, a 35-year-old man, remained on scene, and speed nor alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.”

The woman’s identity will be revealed later by coroner officials.

The death marks the 48th traffic-related fatality this year in Aurora.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.