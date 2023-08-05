AURORA | A verbal dispute early Saturday in north Aurora led to a fatal shooting, leaving one identified man dead, police said.

“We do not have suspect information at this time,” police said about 6:30 a.m. in a social media post.

Officials did not disclose what time the shooting occurred.

Some kind of “verbal dispute” between the victim and his assailant, somewhere on the 3200 block of Peoria Street, led to the gunfire.

The man was “immediately transported to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries,” police said.

No other details were released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.