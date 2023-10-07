The sounds of flippers, bumpers and bells tallying points and cheers echoed into the lobby of the Denver Marriott South as hundreds of attendees participated in the 19th Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown.
The sounds of flippers, bumpers and bells tallying points and cheers echoed into the lobby of the Denver Marriott South as hundreds of attendees participated in the 19th Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown, the weekend of Sept. 29.
With the price of admission, pinball wizards were given unlimited free opportunity to play on the several dozen machines, new and old, for three full days.
And while these vintage machines can be a tad finicky, there were engineers on site to make quick repairs to get those flippers back in action.
But the fun didn’t stop with pinball machines. There were several vintage arcade games as well as a video game room for smaller consoles.
The event not only catered to the casual pinball player, but held several tournaments for the pros and budding amateurs.
— Photo Essay by Philip B. Poston, Sentinel Photo Editor