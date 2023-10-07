James Dougherty, center right, plays a Toy Story 4 pinball machine while his daughters watch on, Sept. 29 during the Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown in Centennial. Hundreds attended the three day 19th annual event. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The sounds of flippers, bumpers and bells tallying points and cheers echoed into the lobby of the Denver Marriott South as hundreds of attendees participated in the 19th Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown, the weekend of Sept. 29.

Lem Scarbrough works on the mechanics of a pinball machine, Sept. 29, during the 19th annual Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown. Hundreds attended the three day event, and there were many engineers and mechanics on-site in the event a machine needed operating adjustments. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

With the price of admission, pinball wizards were given unlimited free opportunity to play on the several dozen machines, new and old, for three full days.

Hundreds attended the three day 19th annual Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, in Centennial. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

And while these vintage machines can be a tad finicky, there were engineers on site to make quick repairs to get those flippers back in action.

Rick Trogdon, left, and his daughter Sierra played against each other on a two-person pinball machine, Sept. 29, during the three day 19th annual Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, in Centennial. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

But the fun didn’t stop with pinball machines. There were several vintage arcade games as well as a video game room for smaller consoles.

Hundreds attended the three day 19th annual Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, in Centennial. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The event not only catered to the casual pinball player, but held several tournaments for the pros and budding amateurs.

— Photo Essay by Philip B. Poston, Sentinel Photo Editor