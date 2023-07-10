CENTENNIAL | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding four children, illegally taken from their Centennial foster home between June 30 and July 2, according to the Arapahoe County sheriff department.

Deputies were granted an arrest warrant for Howard Myles, 47, the children’s father, and Clarissa Gardette, the children’s mother, whose age was not disclosed.

Neither are legal custodians of the children, who were not returned to their foster home after June 30 scheduled visits by the parents, scheduled to end July 2.

The children are ages 4-9.

“Investigators are actively looking for Myles and Gardette in conjunction with the above warrants and to return the children to safety,” Arapahoe County Sheriff spokesperson Ginger Delgado said in a statement. “The children are believed to be in immediate danger due to a history of neglect, child abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons charges and previous dangerous situations they have been placed in.”

Both parents have ties to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, and Dallas.

A bulletin from police indicate the couple were last known to be driving a gold/taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with a sunroof. The license plate was unknown.

Investigators have released photos of the children, hoping someone in the public will recognize the children and call authorities, Delgado said.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 303-795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.