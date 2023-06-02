AURORA | Police say a Lyft driver assaulted a 13-year-old passenger earlier this month and now faces charges in the case.

The suspect, Shengfu Wu, 38, was arrested May 14 in connection with the case, but police now believe there may be additional victims and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them, police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement Friday.

Police said Wu picked up the 13-year-old girl as a Lyft ride-share about 1:30 a.m. May 13 somewhere in southeast Aurora.

“The victim, a 13-year-old girl, told police she had been sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver while receiving a ride home,” Moylan said in a statement. “Detectives from the Crimes Against Children Unit immediately began investigating and, within a few hours of the incident, were able to identify Wu as the suspect.”

Wu was arrested and released from jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. In addition, his car, connected to the assault, has been impounded.

“Detectives think there could be other victims who might not have reported unwanted sexual contact by Wu,” Moylan said. “We are asking anyone who believes they were a victim, and have not reported an incident to law enforcement, to please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.”