AURORA | Police released few details after a reports of a shooting in a north central Aurora Tuesday night revealed that a man had been shot in the foot.

Police were called to a parking lot in the area of East Sixth Avenue and Sable Boulevard. The shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m.

“The suspect(s) were last seen going southbound on Sable,” police said in a tweet. “The suspect vehicle was described as a black sedan/coupe, possibly a Mustang.”

No other details were provided, including the condition of the injured man.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.