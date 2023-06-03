AURORA | Aurora police said two people were injured in separate gun-shot episodes in Aurora overnight, where both victims found their own way to local hospitals, which prompted reports to police.

The first shooting occurred near midnight, according to police. A local hospital called dispatchers saying an unidentified 18-year-old person had been shot in the lower back while walking near East Colfax Avenue and Oswego Street.

“The wound was not fatal,” police said in a tweet. “There is no viable suspect information or leads.”

The second shooting occurred at about 2:40 a.m. when a man with a gunshot wound in the arm went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The man was uncooperative with officers,” police said. “However, the investigation revealed the man was in a car with several people when the shooting took place at an unknown location. The other people drove the man to the hospital and left.”

Police said later investigation revealed that a car connected to the shooting was discovered with multiple bullet holes.

Police did not say where the bullet-ridden car was discovered.