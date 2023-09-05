AURORA | A two-car crash late Saturday has left one man dead and others injured, according to Aurora police.

The crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. in south-central Aurora near South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue when the driver of one vehicle reportedly ran a red light, slamming into another.

Police said the driver a Lexus sedan was westbound on Iliff and ran the red light, striking a Nissan Rogue southbound on Chambers.

A 23-year-old man driving the Nissan and his passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital.

“He died the following day from the injuries he sustained in the crash,” Aurora Police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement. “The man will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

The 25-year-old man driving the Lexus was also injured and taken to a hospital, and remains there as of Tuesday, police said.

“The passengers of the Lexus and the Nissan also were taken to local hospitals,” Moylan said. “The status of those patients was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.”

Police said an initial investigation revealed that speed and intoxication are factors in the crash. Charges against the Lexus driver are pending.

This was the 44th traffic-related death in Aurora so far this year.