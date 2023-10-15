AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and seriously injured early Sunday while near East Colfax in Aurora, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital at about 3 a.m. after being shot somewhere near East Colfax Avenue and Lima Street, police reported.

“The man has serious injuries and remains hospitalized at this time,” police said in a social media post. “There is no suspect information currently.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.