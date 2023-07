AURORA | Police say a shooting early Saturday in north Aurora appears to be a drive-by shooting.

One unidentified man was shot and injured and an undisclosed time Saturday morning who somewhere on the 6200 block of Dunkirk Court, according to a tweet posted about 4:30 a.m. by Aurora police.

“One man has been taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder,” police said. “He is expected to survive.”

Police said an investigation is underway.