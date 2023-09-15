Police say the driver of this Honda Pilot drove menacingly around a southeast Aurora park parking lot Tuesday, endangering the lives of several people, including children. Police have arrested and 18-year-old man they say was the driver of the car. SCREEN GRAB VIA AURORA POLICE

AURORA | An 18-year-old Arapahoe County man faces a bevy of charges stemming from erratically driving around a southeast Aurora park parking lot, endangering several children, according to Aurora police.

“The charges stem from Tuesday morning when Aurora police received multiple reports of a gold Honda Pilot driving recklessly and nearly striking numerous children near Aqua Vista Park in the Prides Crossing neighborhood,” Aurora police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement.

Owen Riley Severson faces misdemeanor charges of child abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.

On Tuesday, police provided media with video tape screen shots of the incident in hopes the public could identify the driver.

“…he was driving recklessly and nearly hit 20 children after speeding away from Aqua Vista Park,” police said in a tweet ” He is believed to be between the ages of 20-25 with long light colored hair and a pock-marked face. “Evidence shows he may have purposely aimed his vehicle at certain people, including children, nearly hitting them.”

Moylan said a police investigation led to Severson’s arrest.

“Officers also impounded the Honda Pilot for processing after Severson made statements to police about the accelerator sticking,” Moylan said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.