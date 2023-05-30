AURORA | Two teenage girls and a 20-year-old man all found their own way to a nearby hospital after being shot and injured Monday afternoon while in northwest Aurora, police said.

“What started out as a physical fight turned into” a shooting, police said Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the vicinity of East 12th Avenue and Nome Street.

Two girls, ages 17 and 19, and a 20-year-old man, all took themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

“At this time, all three are in stable condition,” police said in a tweet Monday evening.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.