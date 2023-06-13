AURORA | Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a northwest Aurora apartment fire Monday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire department received a call around 3:30 of a fire in the vicinity of East 14th Avenue and Kenton Street in Aurora, according to a Monday news release from AFR.

At the scene fire crews saw smoke coming out of the top story of a three-story apartment, and upgraded the status of the call to get more resources to the fire response. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to its origin in the residence’s kitchen, the release said.

The fire is currently under investigation.