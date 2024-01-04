AURORA | Power lines and a tree were the only casualties in a residential garage fire early Thursday in northwest Aurora, fire officials said.

Rescuers were called at about 4 a.m. to a fire inside a detached garage at a home near East 17th Avenue and Chester Street, according to fire department spokespersons.

“Crews arrived and found heavy fire and smoke conditions in the garage and began to mitigate the hazard with hose lines,” officials said in a statement. “Thorough searches of the structure were conducted and found no people or animals in the building and no injuries reported as a result of the fire.”

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished. There was no damage to the adjacent home.

“However, a nearby tree and some power lines were affected and are being addressed by the local utility provider,” officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.