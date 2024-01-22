AURORA | An unidentified man struck by a car Saturday evening while crossing Montview Boulevard at Elmira Street died from his injuries after being rushed to a hospital, according to Aurora police.

Police were called to the scene of the auto-pedestrian crash at about 5:45 p.m.

“The individual was crossing Montview Boulevard when a sedan heading eastbound collided with him,” police said in a statement. “The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased.”

Police said a woman driving the sedan remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Montview was closed in both directions for several hours to facilitate investigation.

The identity of the deceased person will be released later by coroner officials.

Police said the death marked the first traffic-related fatality in Aurora this year