AURORA | Police say some kind of quarrel Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Gaylord Rockies Hotel led to a shooting that left one man injured.

“An altercation between two men led up to the victim being shot in the leg,” police said in a tweet about 1:30 p.m. Monday. “The unknown suspect left the property prior to police arrival.”

No other details were released. The hotel is at 6700 Gaylord Rockies Blvd. in northeast Aurora.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.