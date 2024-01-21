AURORA | An unidentified man who police say was shot while in south Aurora walked into a local hospital for treatment of the gunfire injury sometime Saturday night.

“The victim is an adult male who suffers from serious bodily injury, and the injuries are non-life-threatening,” police said in a social media post early Sunday.

Police said initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place somewhere on the 2200 Block of South Fraser Street. The location is the location of a large apartment complex.

Hospital officials notified police about the shooting victim, prompting police to investigate.

“There is no suspect information at this time,” police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.