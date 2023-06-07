AURORA | A wounded man who walked into a local hospital Tuesday night for treatment of a gunshot wound was apparently shot in the parking lot of a Colfax hotel in Aurora, police say.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Comfort Suites hotel, 14571 E. Colfax Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the parking lot there.

Police said in a social media post there was no information about a victim or a suspect.

“However, a walk-in gunshot wound was reported at a local hospital minutes after the shooting,” police said shortly after.

“Detectives were able to confirm overnight a man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound was involved in the shooting” at the Colfax hotel parking lot, police said Wednesday morning.

The man, who was not identified, was shot in the abdomen, but he is expected to survive, according to police.