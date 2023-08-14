AURORA | A man sitting outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Aurora was shot and injured Sunday afternoon by someone inside a nearby car, according to Aurora police.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 3 p.m.

“Someone began firing shots from inside a vehicle and injured a man sitting outside of 9898 E. Colfax Ave.,” police said, which is the address of the MLK Library. “Thankfully the injuries are minor graze wounds.”

Police have not identified a suspect, but the shots appeared to have been fired by someone inside a “silver older model Subaru SUV with a roof rack,” police said in a social media post.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.