AURORA | An unidentified 57-year-old man died Monday, succumbing to injuries he sustained during a seven-car crash last week on East Colfax that shut down the street for hours.

The crash occurred on eastbound East Colfax Avenue near I-225 at about 6 a.m. Oct. 23, police said.

“A blue Ford pickup speeding eastbound on Colfax rear-ended a blue Nissan Murano and a green Toyota Camry, which were pushed into a white Ford Ranger and a blue Chevrolet pickup,” according to a statement by Aurora police spokesperson Joe Moylan. “The drivers of the blue Ford pickup and the Nissan Murano were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.”

Police said the 55-year-old man driving the Murano died Monday from injuries he sustained in the crash.

His identity is pending local coroner officials.

Four others were also injured during the crash.

“Traffic investigators are investigating a medical event as a possible contributing factor to the crash,” Moylan said. “The crash remains under investigation.”

The traffic fatality is the 59th of 2023 in Aurora.