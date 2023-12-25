AURORA | Police say a man found fatally injured on East Colfax Avenue early Monday was likely struck by a pickup truck, and that the driver in the crash drove away from the scene.

Police were called to a “man down” call on East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street at about 1:30 a.m.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified man who had life-threatening injuries,” police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “He was transported to the hospital, where he died.”

Investigators said it appeared the unidentified man was a victim of a hit-and-run crash.

“The vehicle in question is a dark-colored pickup truck,” Longshore said. “The pickup truck’s driver has not yet been positively identified or located, and neither has the vehicle.”

The unidentified pedestrian will be identified later by coroner officials.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.