AURORA | Few details were released about a man critically injured by gunfire in northeast Aurora just before midnight Thursday.

Police said a man somewhere near the 19400 block of East 59th Place was found suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries” sometime just before midnight.

“One person has been detained to determine their involvement,” police said in a social media post.

Details about the shooting victim were not released.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.