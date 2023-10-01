AURORA | An unidentified 23-year-old man was found early Sunday shot dead inside a car parked at a central Aurora apartment parking lot, police said.

Officers were called to respond to a shooting about 4:45 a.m. at Lyn Knoll neighborhood apartment complex in the 500 block of Potomac Street.

“When officers arrived, they found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a blue 2006 Volkswagen Jetta,” police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement. “There were multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side window.”

Police said the man inside the car had been shot numerous times.

The man’s identity will be released by the county coroner at a later date.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.