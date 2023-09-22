AURORA | Police say an 18-year-old man faces second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at a Aurora gas station Wednesday.

“Allentino Barroso, 18, was arrested early Thursday morning on one charge of second-degree murder,” Aurora Police spokesperson Joy Moylan said in a statement.

Allentino Barroso

Police were called to a shooting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to a gas station at 18800 E. Hampden Ave. in the Seven Hills neighborhood.

“The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound,” Moylan said. “The victim later died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting.”

Corner officials will release the boy’s identity at a later date.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.