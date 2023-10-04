Michael Giles takes part in a meet and greet, April 11, at the Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning and Conference Center. Giles has since become APS superintendent. FILE PHOTO BY PHILIP P. POSTON, Sentinel Staff

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools officials say they’ll appeal state performance ratings of four elementaries after they received the lowest ratings possible from the state, putting the schools at risk of intervention by the state.

School district officials reviewed the scores and a strategy at the Oct. 3 APS school board meeting.

Altura Elementary School, Laredo Elementary School, Lansing Community School and Vista PEAK Exploratory School were recently given “turnaround plans” ratings by the Colorado Department of Education. It means that the state identified these schools as having the lowest measured performance and they “are not meeting or are only approaching expectations on most performance metrics.”

Lori Stack, the district’s director of accountability and research, said the district has until Oct. 15 to submit additional data for appeal to the CDE, which could result in elevating metrics to the second-from-lowest rating, the “priority improvement plan.”

Schools with priority improvement and turnaround plans will be placed on the “accountability clock.” If schools fail to improve and receive this rating for five consecutive years, the state could intervene. According to the CDE, possible interventions include charter conversion, district reorganization or closure.

Stack said the four schools are within 1% of the threshold to qualify for the “priority improvement plan” category, the next performance level up.

She also said that they can submit data which could potentially change the district’s overall score. According to Stack, the district received 42.8 points out of a possible 100, and was classified as “accredited with priority improvement plan.”

This means that the state identified the district as being low performing, but is not the lowest performing district in the state.

Additional information that the board could present to the CDE when asking them to reconsider includes: grade reconfigurations, closed schools, accountability participation impact and calculation errors.

The district will be informed of potential accreditation changes this December.

Also at the Oct. 3 school board meeting, Superintendent Michael Giles presented the district’s progress report to the board of directors, which included steps to raise graduation rates and student standardized test scores.

Giles said he plans to increase the graduation rate to 78% to 2025. In 2022, the district’s graduation rate was 76%.

Some of Giles’ steps for achieving that goal include:

Providing professional development to leaders and teachers. Each quarter, they will focus professional learning on “a key instructional strategy.” They will begin with the strategy and topic of discourse, “to ensure that students are carrying the cognitive load and talking about what they are learning.”

The Behavioral Support and Mental Health and Counseling team will provide training to middle and high school teachers about classroom culture to help address behavior and attendance issues.

The Directors of College and Career Success, Behavioral Systems and Mental Health and Counseling will be meeting with high school principals on a monthly basis to support them in identifying and addressing any issues that may be inhibiting student achievement.

The district will begin to communicate with families where students are with their school credits. The district previously did not provide this information.

Additional opportunities will be available to students who need to make up credits and will help them stay on track.

Giles said he plans to increase the number of third-grade students who can demonstrate grade level literacy skills to 28% by 2025. In 2022, the rate was 20%.

His steps to achieve this include:

Implementing the 95% curriculum to support foundational skills instruction in grades K-2 in all schools, in addition to Wonders, which is used for the literacy content.

All elementary and P8 schools now are teaching science and social studies as a dedicated block daily.

Third through fifth grade classrooms have a focus on implementation of a new social studies curriculum this year, with eight days of professional learning.

Teachers will receive training to help them make class more engaging. They will also focus on a “key instructional strategy” each quarter, beginning with the topic of discourse.

Giles took over the school district this summer. This is his first regular status report.