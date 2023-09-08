Daryl Gott plays his saxophone during the All Ages Jazz Jam, Aug. 28, at Factory Fashion in the Stanley Marketplace. The monthly jam sessions serve as a great opportunity for musicians young and old to get practice playing with professionals and in front of a live audience. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Growing up in a family of musicians and understanding the importance of a mentor are driving forces when it comes to being successful in the music world.

Daryl Gott steps up for young musicians regardless of whether they’ve got musical family and friends in the background.

Harold Summey plays the drums at the beginning of the All Ages Jazz Jam, Aug. 28 at Factory Fashion in the Stanley Marketplace. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

On the last Sunday of every month from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., he hosts All Ages Jazz Jam

sessions, offering an opportunity to connect young musicians with veterans of the trade.

“It’s a way to give back to the community that nurtured me,” Daryl said. “On my journey it was super important to have strong mentors.”

He was fortunate his mother played piano and his father played bass guitar. But he knew

the importance of jam sessions as a real way to break into the music scene.

Rob Goodwin, who is a first time attendee to the jazz jam plays the trumpet during the Aug. 28 All Ages Jazz Jam session at Factory Fashion in the Stanley Marketplace. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

“You can practice all day, but if you don’t experience playing in front of people, you are not going to succeed,” Daryl said. The problem, however, is that there are not many jam

sessions in the metro area that allow for all-ages to participate. Most are in bars, where

minors are often not allowed at night, or at all.

Daryl hosts his jam sessions three nights a week around Denver.

Scarlett Before Horses cracks a smile while playing a piano solo during the All Ages Jazz Jam, Aug. 28, at Factory Fashion in the Stanley Marketplace. The monthly jam sessions serve as a great opportunity for musicians young and old to get practice playing with professionals and in front of a live audience. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Knowing that opportunities like that were lacking, Daryl, along with the help of the Aurora Cultural Arts District, and some timely grants, developed this all-ages jam session.

He also has a GoFundMe to assist with paying the band members that play regularly during the all-ages jams, as well as helping Daryl work on publicity for the jams, which can be found at gofund.me/6b80ffc8/. The monthly jams took place at the People’s Building for just around two years before Daryl moved them to the Factory Fashion school in the Stanley Marketplace.

“It’s about all ages getting together,” he said. “Younger people learning from older people.”

Photo Essay by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado

Seth Lewis plays a bass solo during the All Ages Jazz Jam, Aug. 28, at Factory Fashion in the Stanley Marketplace. The monthly jam sessions serve as a great opportunity for musicians young and old to get practice playing with professionals and in front of a live audience. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado