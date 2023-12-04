AURORA | Aurora police have issued a shelter-in-place order Monday morning for residents near a Tallyn’s Reach intersection in southeast Aurora.

“There is a large police presence near South Aurora Parkway and East Euclid Avenue for a report of suspicious activity,” police said in a tweet at about 7:30 a.m. A Shelter in Place order has been issued for all residents west of that intersection.

Police said East Euclid Avenue is closed between South Catawba Circle and South Calhoun Place.

No other details were released.