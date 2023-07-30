AURORA | An unknown person drove a wounded 16-year-old boy, using the boy’s pick-up truck, dropped him off at a local hospital and then left the scene, police said.

Hospital emergency workers called dispatchers at about 1 a.m. Sunday to report that a “walk-in gunshot wound” was receiving treatment at the hospital.

The boy later told police he been shot while somewhere in the 13100 block of East 16th Avenue in northwest Aurora.

The boy “was taken to the hospital by an unknown person in the victim’s pickup,” police said in a tweet. “The driver left after dropping the victim off at the hospital.”

“The victim is expected to survive,” police said.

The boy’s pickup truck was later found in Denver and is being inspected by crime scene investigators.

“The exact location of the shooting has not yet been determined,” police said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

A second, apparently unrelated hospital walk-in shooting occurred at about the same time, at the same hospital, police said.