AURORA | A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured early Tuesday while inside a car in north Aurora, according to police.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police said the unidentified boy was inside a car while in the area of East 13th Avenue and Potomac Street with two other people when the shooting occurred, at approximately 1 a.m.

“It is not known what led up to the shooting and there are not yet any suspect descriptions,” police said in a social media post. “The two other people in the car were thankfully unharmed.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.