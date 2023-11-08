2023 APS School Board Candidates, clockwise from top left, Max Garcia, Maria Saucedo, Vicki Reinhard, Danielle Tomwing and Tiffany Tasker.

AURORA | Five people were campaigning for three at-large seats on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education.

Vicki Reinhard was the only incumbent running for re-election this year. She was joined by challengers Max Garcia, Maria Saucedo, Tiffany Tasker and Danielle Tomwing.

Early poll results from Arapahoe County Tuesday night shows that Reinhard, Tomwing and Tasker are taking the lead in the polls. Reinhard received 26% of the votes counted so far. Tomwing received 25% and Tasker received 23%. In Adams County, Reinhard received 24% of the votes and Tasker received 22% of the votes.

Garcia received 15% and Saucedo received 11% in Arapahoe County, and 16% and 12% respectively in Adams County.

The three candidates winning the most votes will be elected.

2023 Aurora Public Schools Board of Education - 3 At-Large Seats

Aurora Public Schools At-Large Directors Adams County Arapahoe County Total Danielle Tomwing 1104 10929 12033 Max Garcia 787 6806 7593 Vicki Reinhard - Incumbent 1279 11344 12623 Tiffany Tasker 1050 10004 11054 Maria Saucedo 553 4693 5246

Top 3 vote getters win seats

Race for APS School Board At Large: Vicki Reinhard vs Max Garcia vs Maria Saucedo vs Tiffany Tasker vs Danielle Tomwing

Reinhard, Tasker and Tomwing were endorsed by the Aurora Education Association.

Saucedo did not respond to the Sentinel’s questionnaire for the voter’s guide and Garcia only responded to a couple. He declined to respond to the remaining questions in the questionnaire because he claimed that he was on fall break with his family.