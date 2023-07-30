AURORA | A man who called dispatchers early Sunday morning to report being shot in or near Del Mar Park in Aurora ended up being medically treated by police outside a local hospital, police said in a social media post.

At about 1 a.m., police said an unidentified man called Aurora dispatchers to say he’d been shot at about 12:45 a.m. while in the 12000 block of East Sixth Avenue, police said in a tweet. Police later said the shooting was somewhere in Del Mar Park.

Later Sunday morning, police said in a update that the man indicated to dispatchers he was making his own way to the hospital after being shot.

“When officers arrived at the hospital, they found the man on the opposite side of the entrance and provided life-saving actions until medical professionals arrived,” police said in a tweet. “He was taken to the emergency room and…was still in stable condition as of this morning.”

Police did not name the hospital.

Police later said they had discovered where in the park the shooting took place, but that they had no information about a shooting suspect.

A second, apparently unrelated walk-in shooting case at the same hospital occurred at about the same time, police said.