AURORA | Police are looking for the driver of an SUV they say struck and killed a woman crossing East Colfax Avenue mid-block early Saturday near the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Officers were called to Colfax and Ursula Street at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a dead person lying in the roadway.

“Evidence collected showed a woman, 42, was crossing mid-block in the eastbound lanes of Colfax, just west of the pedestrian bridge, when she was struck by an SUV,” police spokesperson Syndey Edwards said in a statement. “The vehicle is believed to be a silver Ford Explorer.”

Edwards said the driver of Explorer fled the scene and police are searching for that person.

The woman’s identity will be released by coroner officials at a later date.

The crash marks the 51st traffic-related death this year in Aurora.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.