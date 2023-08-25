Aurora Police interim Chief Art Acevedo addresses the media Aug. 23, 2023 after an office involved shooting. SENTINEL SCREEN GRAB FROM POLICE VIDEO

AURORA | Aurora police reported Friday that an armed man shot by officers a few days earlier had drawn a gun in response to another man trying to steal his backpack.

Police officers Caleb Parrella and Kevin Carbajal-Vazquez were near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street early Wednesday morning, monitoring the area using a surveillance camera, when they observed two men having a dispute over a backpack at the bus stop at the southwest corner of the intersection.

When the officers saw one of the men take out a handgun and point it at the other man, they immediately responded and confronted the armed man, police said. After one of the officers demanded the armed man put his hands up, Parrella fatally shot him.

The last names and first initials of the officers were released for the first time Friday by police. The Sentinel positively identified the officers using a staff roster obtained earlier in the year via an open-records request. Parrella has served with the department for four years and Carbajal-Vazquez has served for one year.

Police chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference Wednesday that police could not confirm whether the deceased man had fired his weapon or pointed his gun at officers. He said the man was running at the time he was shot.

Aurora Police spokesperson Joe Moylan said Friday investigators were still unable to confirm details about moments leading up to the shooting.

The identity of the deceased man will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after his next of kin are notified, police said Friday.

Dominique Harris, 32, of Aurora was detained and questioned by police, and was issued a summons for misdemeanor theft for allegedly trying to steal the armed man’s backpack.

The 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and an investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is underway, police said. Aurora’s Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating the dispute between the two men that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.