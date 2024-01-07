AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in what they say appears to be a kidnapping from early Sunday morning.

Police said that at about 1:30 a.m. “a Black woman, wearing a white shirt and red pajama pants, was standing in the street near Moline Street and Cedar Avenue, yelling for help,” police said Sunday afternoon in a social media post.

At one point, a Black man “forcibly grabbed the female and put her in the back seat of a newer white Dodge Charger with unknown license plates,” police said.

The man was described as being about 6-feet 3-inches tall and was wearing all black.

“A concerned neighbor came outside to help when another Black man emerged from a (2004-2008) white Toyota 4-Runner, holding a handgun,” police said.

No other information was available about the Toyota or the second suspect.

“Both the Charger and 4-Runner drove away simultaneously and have not been located,” police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police sai