AFR Lieutenant Carlos Oropeza describes damage to the structure at Peoria and Colfax that was engulfed in flames on Dec. 16, during a Dec. 18 press conference. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots in the ruins of a partially-built apartment complex on Monday, following a weekend fire that engulfed the structure at ​​East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

Aurora Fire Rescue spokesman Carlos Oropeza told reporters gathered at a park across the street that the structure was too unsafe for investigators to enter to begin searching for the cause of the fire in person. He gestured toward the site and said part of the building had collapsed just a few hours prior.

“There’s so much damage and such a big collapse hazard that we haven’t actually sent in any personnel for the investigation,” Oropeza said.

As of Monday, firefighters were flying drones equipped with infrared cameras over the site to identify still-smoldering portions of the fire and gather whatever information they could from a safe distance.

As many as 42 fire units from across the metro area were called to tackle a massive five-alarm fire Saturday engulfing a northwest Aurora apartment complex under construction at East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE.

Aurora Fire Rescue first responded to the blaze at about 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. As the fire spread, responding firefighters were forced to call for help from surrounding jurisdictions, including units based as far away as Bennett and Watkins. As many as 42 units arrived from around the Denver metro area on Saturday to render aid.

Oropeza said Aurora Fire Rescue believes a construction crew was present when the fire was sparked but that all of the workers were evacuated safely. While embers at one point flew toward residential structures, he said no other residences were impacted. The fire was mostly extinguished by 5 p.m., according to fire officials

Oropeza said no relationship has been established between the five-alarm fire and a three-alarm fire that damaged an apartment complex in southeast Aurora last week, although he said the latter fire was being investigated as a possible crime.

An under construction apartment complex caught fire the afternoon of Dec. 16. Small pocket fires till burn in the structure as of Dec. 18. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The surrounding roadway would remain closed for “the foreseeable future,” Oropeza said, and utilities are still shut off in the immediate area of the complex.

He said heavy equipment would be used to knock down the remaining walls but that the determination of how much of the structure could be salvaged will be part of the investigation process.

“We anticipate continuing to chase these hot spots for another day or so, at least, and dealing with the collapse hazard,” he said.