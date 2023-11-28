AURORA | A man suspected of fatally stabbing two people in Aurora’s Del Mar Park neighborhood last month was arrested in Missouri with the help of police there, according to Aurora police.

According to police, at about 8 p.m. Oct. 16, patrol officers were near the 11200 block of East Colfax Avenue when a passerby reported seeing a man, later identified as Desmond Thomas, 44, lying in the street at the nearby intersection of Colfax and Lima Street.

Police quickly determined Thomas had been stabbed and began to treat him.

Another stabbing victim, later identified as Otto Washington, 58, was found in a nearby alley.

Deven Jay Dobbins, 30, suspect in two Aurora stabbings

Both of the men were rushed to a local hospital, but both men succumbed to their injuries. police said.

An Aurora police investigation tabbed Deven Jay Dobbins, 30, as the suspect in the stabbings and began a nationwide search for the man.

An investigation led police to believe that Dobbins was in Brookfield, Mo., and contacted police there for help in finding him.

“Police officers from the Brookfield Police Department, deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the search,” Aurora Police Spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement. “It was a Missouri state trooper who ultimately located Dobbins on Oct. 28, 2023, and made the arrest.”

Police did not reveal details of the connection between Dobbins and the two stabbing victims.

“Our law enforcement partners in Brookfield, Linn County and with the Missouri State Highway Patrol provided amazing support to our investigation and invested many hours searching for Mr. Dobbins,” said Sean Mitchell, lieutenant with Aurora’s Major Crime Homicide Unit. “An alert state trooper assigned to assist with the search located Dobbins walking down the street and arrested him without incident.”

Dobbins was extradited to Colorado last week and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail. He faces two charges of second-degree murder.

Police said there are no additional suspects.