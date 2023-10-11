AURORA | An Aurora dentist who investigators believe fatally poisoned his wife’s protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide to pursue an affair pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and evidence tampering on Monday.

James Craig was arrested in March, shortly after his wife, Angela, was taken off of life support. Police began investigating Craig when his partner in his dental practice, Ryan Redfearn, allegedly told a nurse that Craig had ordered potassium cyanide even though they did not need it for their work.

Craig also allegedly Googled questions such as, “Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy,” before investigators believe he put arsenic in a protein shake for his wife. She survived, after which he ordered potassium cyanide with expedited shipping. He also tried to order another poisonous substance, oleandrin, which was seized by authorities.

Arapahoe County coroner Kelly Lear has said Angela Craig died of poisoning from tetrahydrozoline, a chemical found in eyedrops, and cyanide. Redfearn told authorities that Craig’s dental practice was on the brink of bankruptcy at the time and that he had been having problems in his marriage.

Craig’s trial has been scheduled to begin in April 2024.