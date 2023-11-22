Investigators Tuesday evening at a house in Adams County near the 8200 block of Franklin Street. PHOTO VIA ADAMS COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

DENVER | Four men were found dead Tuesday inside a home in unincorporated Adams County, just southeast of Thornton authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at a home in the 8200 block of Franklin Street about 4:30 p.m. and found the four men dead inside, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said via the social media platform X.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no outstanding danger to the public,” deputies said in a social media post.

The house was locked so deputies forced their way inside and found one man dead from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Adam Sherman told the Denver Post. Deputies found the other three deceased men while checking the rest of the house, Sherman said.

Initial indicators show three of the four men were family members, Sherman said. The person who called 911 was a family member of one of the victims, he said.