AURORA | Aurora firefighters said four people were rushed to local hospitals Monday evening after a multi-car crash on I-225 near Parker Road.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m., snarling traffic at rush hour.

One person involved in the crash sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Three others were also injured. Rescuers said they treated six people at the scene.

Southbound traffic on I-225 was diverted at East Iliff Avenue while rescuers attended to injured motorists.

The cause of the crash was not released.