AURORA | Police are trying to sort out who was responsible for multiple shootings early Saturday when gunfire broke out at a northwest Aurora house party with about 100 “minors and young adults” that turned into a melee as people fled the scene.

Aurora police said officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire just after midnight while in the 1300 block of Joliet Street.

Officers “found an active shooting scene at a house party with more than 100 minors and young adults who were running or speeding away from the scene in vehicles,” police said in a social media post.

“One vehicle created a safety risk to responding officers and fleeing partygoers,” police said. “Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield.”

Police chased the speeding car and “were able to quickly disable the vehicle.”

The driver of the car, later identified as Andres Eduardo Lopez-Garcia, 18, of Thornton, was arrested.

Police said a “handgun with a large capacity magazine” was found inside Lopez-Garcia’s car. Police determined later the next day the man was not one of the shooters at the party.

“Four people were taken or self-transported to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds,” police said, “including an 18-year-old woman, two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy.”

A police spokesperson said that none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Police said Lopez-Garcia was jailed and faces one charge of felony vehicular eluding, and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, possession of weapon with a large capacity magazine and obstructing police.

“Detectives are trying to determine who was at the party and who was involved in the initial shooting,” police said.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.