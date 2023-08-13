AURORA | Police said two men were shot in wounded early Sunday after being shot while on East Colfax Avenue in north Aurora.

Both of the men were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

“Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” police said in a social media post Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred somewhere on the 11700 block of East Colfax just after midnight, police said.

“The circumstances leading up to that shooting are not yet known, and no suspect details are available,” police said in a statement.

