AURORA | Two unidentified people were shot some time Sunday morning after what police said is was an apparent road rage confrontation in central Aurora.

Police said the shooting occurred “early this morning” near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.

“Reports showed two individuals were shot during an apparent road rage incident” police said. “The two victims were transported to the hospital by a third party, and that’s when police were notified of the situation.”

The shooting victims’ injuries were not life threatening, and that both are expected to recover, according to Aurora police.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.