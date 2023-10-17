AURORA | Two unidentified man were rushed to a local hospital Monday night with “life-threatening” injuries after being stabbed somewhere near East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, according to police.

Police were called to the area of Colfax and Lima Street at about 8 p.m.

“Officers and detectives are currently investigating and have a person of interest detained,” police said in a social media post.

No description of the suspect nor the stabbing victims was provided.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.