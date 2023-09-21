Aurora Fire and Rescue teams at a house fire Sept. 20 that resulted in the death of 2 children. Seven other people were injured. SENTINEL SCREEN GRAB FROM AFR VIDEO

AURORA | A fire engulfed an Aurora home Wednesday night, killing two children and injuring seven other people, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire department responded to the blaze near midnight at the single-family home in the 2800 block of South Oakland Circle, at about 11:30 p.m., finding and removing the victims from the building and bringing the fire under control.

All nine caught in the fire were brought to a hospital, three in urgent condition and six in life-threatening condition, including the two children who died, said Andrew Logan, the agency’s spokesperson.

A dog was also found and rescued. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.