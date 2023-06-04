AURORA | One resident of an Aurora apartment complex was seriously injured and residents from about 60 units were displaced after a fast-spreading fire broke out Saturday evening.

A handful of people were also treated for minor injuries at the scene but there were no reported fatalities, Aurora Fire and Rescue officials said.

Firefighters were called to Park Place at Expo Apartments, 10785 E. Exposition Ave., at about 5 p.m. after multiple residents reported fire at the complex.

“…crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire conditions as well as fire extension from the second floor up to the third floor,” fire officials said in a statement.

A second alarm was sounded to help rescuers bring the fire under control and evacuate residents.

“A total of five patients were treated by AFR and Falck (ambulance) personnel as a result of the incident,” officials said.

Residents from as many as 60 apartment units were forced to leave and “may be displaced for an undisclosed amount of time as a result of damage in the structure.”

Colorado Red Cross officials turned out to assist residents.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.