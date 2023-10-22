AURORA | Police say an unidentified 19-year-old man is being held in connection with the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man Sunday afternoon in a multi-family residential are in the Aurora Southlands region.

The shooting occurred in the 24600 block of East Applewood Drive at about 12:45 p.m.

The unidentified shooting victim was rushed to a hospital suffering from serious gunshot injury, police said.

“A 19-year-old person of interest has been detained for questioning,” police said.

The older man later died from his shooting injuries.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.