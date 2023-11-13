AURORA | One year after an Aurora man was shot dead outside his apartment, police are asking the public for help in finding the man’s killer.

Police said they were called to apartments in the 900 block of South Crystal Way at about 3 a.m. Nov. 12 after reports of a shooting.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound,” police spokesperson Joe Moylan said in a statement. “The man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man was later identified as Jared Chavez, 41, who lived at the apartment complex.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an argument between Chavez and an unknown suspect,” Moylan said.

Investigators “have exhausted all leads in the investigation and are asking for the public’s help” for leads into the case, Moylan said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Raines at 303-739-6068.

In addition, police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.