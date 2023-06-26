AURORA | An unidentified man is expected to recover from a shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest Aurora, according to police.

At about 4 p.m., police said officers were called to the area of the 9000 block of East Montview Boulevard, near Akron Street, to respond to reports of a shooting.

“When officers arrived, they found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and the other still on scene,” police said in a social media post. “The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.”

Police said the shooting suspect was arrested “and is cooperating with police.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.