AURORA | An Aurora man was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting early Wednesday, possibly as retribution for the man chasing down two people suspected of stealing scooters from his yard.

Police said the shooting incident began before 4:30 a.m. when a man, 49, and his son living at a house on the 900 block of Paris Street were awakened by noise made by two people stealing scooters parked in the backyard.

“The man and his son confronted the suspects, who drove away on the stolen scooters,” police said.

The man got in his pickup and with his son chased the suspects.

“During the chase, shots were fired at the pickup,” police said.

They stopped and returned home, “at which point they noticed a vehicle drive by the front of the house and fire several rounds into the home,” police said.”One bullet struck the man, fatally wounding him.”

Someone then called police.

Responding officers encountered the man inside his home “with an obvious gunshot wound,” police said. First officers then rescuers provided medical treatment, but the man died from his injury.

“Investigators identified multiple scenes connected to the incident, including yards in the neighborhood where the scooters were recovered,” police said. “The suspects have not yet been identified. However, investigators don’t think there is a threat to the public.”

The shooting victim will be later identified by coroner officials.

Much of the area was closed to traffic, prompting police to later tell students and faculty on their way to nearby Central High School to take a different route.